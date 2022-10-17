Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 18, 2022 8:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force has carried out 20 airstrikes, successfully hitting 15 Russian strongholds and four sites with its air defense systems. Ukraine's artillery has also hit nine Russian strongholds and seven control points.

