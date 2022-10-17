General Staff: Ukrainian military hits Russian strongholds, control points, air defense systems.
September 18, 2022 8:27 pm
In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force has carried out 20 airstrikes, successfully hitting 15 Russian strongholds and four sites with its air defense systems. Ukraine's artillery has also hit nine Russian strongholds and seven control points.
