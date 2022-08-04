Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 2, 2022 11:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Aug. 2 that Ukraine had repelled Russian assaults in the direction of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces also deployed several units near the villages of Bairak and Dementiivka in Kharkiv Oblast but were repelled by Ukrainian troops. Also, Russian forces withdrew after “unsuccessfully” storming the area near the village of Trudoliubivka in Kherson Oblast, the military said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
