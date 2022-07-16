Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Ukraine repels another Russian attempt to seize Vuhlehirsk power plant.

July 16, 2022 7:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Despite the name, the Ukrainian-held Vuhlehirsk power plant in Donetsk Oblast is not located in the town of Vuhlehirsk, which is controlled by Russian troops. According to Ukraine's General Staff, the Russian army is focusing on gaining control over the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
