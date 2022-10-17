Monday, October 17, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russian units lost half of their troops when retreating from Kharkiv Oblast

September 18, 2022 11:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, some units of the Russian lost “more than 50% of their personnel and more than 200 pieces of equipment” when retreating from Kharkiv Oblast. Russia’s 64th separate motorized rifle brigade had 90% of its troops either dead or wounded, or they refused to participate in hostilities, the General Staff said.

