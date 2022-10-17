General Staff: Russian units lost half of their troops when retreating from Kharkiv Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 18, 2022 11:09 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, some units of the Russian lost “more than 50% of their personnel and more than 200 pieces of equipment” when retreating from Kharkiv Oblast. Russia’s 64th separate motorized rifle brigade had 90% of its troops either dead or wounded, or they refused to participate in hostilities, the General Staff said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.