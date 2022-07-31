Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russian forces storm village near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

July 30, 2022 7:46 pm
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian forces have had partial success in the village of Semyhiria near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast and are entrenched on the outskirts of the settlement. The General Staff also said that Russian forces are trying to launch an offensive near the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.  

