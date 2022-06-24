Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGazprom leaves London Stock Exchange.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 31, 2022 4:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Gazprom left the London Stock Exchange following the Russian government's demand that Russian companies quit Western stock markets.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

