Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, August 10, 2022

externalG7 urges Russia to hand control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant back to Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 10, 2022 8:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Foreign ministers of the G7 nations in a statement released on Aug. 10 called on Russia to "immediately" hand back full control of the plant to Ukraine amid heightened nuclear concerns over Russia's shelling in the area. The ministers also added that Ukrainian staff operating the plant "must be able to carry out their duties without threats or pressure." Russia seized control of the nuclear power plant in early March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok