G7 leaders say they will never recognize Russia's 'scam' referendums.
September 24, 2022 12:53 am
In a joint statement, the Group of Seven leaders condemned Russia's illegal referendums on the annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories. “We will never recognize these referenda, which appear to be a step toward Russian annexation, and we will never recognize purported annexation if it occurs," the statement reads.
