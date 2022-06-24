France denies Zelensky's allegations over concessions to Russia.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 14, 2022 1:09 am
The Elysee Palace said French President Emmanuel Macron never discussed anything with Vladimir Putin without the agreement of President Volodymyr Zelensky and has never asked him for any concession. "He has always said that it was up to the Ukrainians to decide the terms of their negotiations with the Russians,” Anne-Sophie Bradelle, in charge of the international communication at the Elysee Palace, said on May 13.