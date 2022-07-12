Former MP suspected of demanding $10,000 worth of bribe detained in Kyiv
According to Kyiv's Prosecutors' Office, the ex-lawmaker demanded the bribe from a representative of an enterprise in order to influence the judges in its favor. Law Enforcement Officers have not provided the identity of the detainee but Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources, that it is most likely Artur Bilous.