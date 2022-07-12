Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 12, 2022 8:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Kyiv's Prosecutors' Office, the ex-lawmaker demanded the bribe from a representative of an enterprise in order to influence the judges in its favor. Law Enforcement Officers have not provided the identity of the detainee but Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources, that it is most likely Artur Bilous.

