externalForbes: Russian missiles launched over weekend in Ukraine worth up to $220 million

June 28, 2022 12:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Forbes Ukraine reported that Russian forces launched 60 to 80 long-range missiles on June 25-26, which could cost Russia between $150 million and $220 million. The report estimates that the missile strikes that hit a residential building and kindergarten in Kyiv on June 26 could cost Russia between $50 to $80 million.

