Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 8, 2022

externalFinancial Times: West considers sanctions against Turkey due to its cooperation with Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 9, 2022 12:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to sources cited by the Financial Times, the West is increasingly alarmed at the deepening ties between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Erdogan and Putin agreed to boost economic ties at a meeting in Sochi on Aug. 5. The Washington Post reported earlier that Russia wanted Turkey to help it bypass the sanctions imposed due to its aggression against Ukraine. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok