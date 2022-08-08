Financial Times: West considers sanctions against Turkey due to its cooperation with Russia.
August 9, 2022 12:17 am
According to sources cited by the Financial Times, the West is increasingly alarmed at the deepening ties between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Erdogan and Putin agreed to boost economic ties at a meeting in Sochi on Aug. 5. The Washington Post reported earlier that Russia wanted Turkey to help it bypass the sanctions imposed due to its aggression against Ukraine.