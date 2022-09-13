Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, September 13, 2022

externalFinancial Times: US, allies discuss providing Ukraine with fighter aircraft.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 13, 2022 5:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. and its allies have been discussing Ukraine’s longer-term needs, such as air defenses, and “whether it might be appropriate” to provide Ukraine with fighter aircraft in the “medium to longer-term” perspective, the Financial Times reported, citing an anonymous senior U.S. defense official. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok