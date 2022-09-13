Financial Times: US, allies discuss providing Ukraine with fighter aircraft.
September 13, 2022 5:50 pm
The U.S. and its allies have been discussing Ukraine’s longer-term needs, such as air defenses, and “whether it might be appropriate” to provide Ukraine with fighter aircraft in the “medium to longer-term” perspective, the Financial Times reported, citing an anonymous senior U.S. defense official.
