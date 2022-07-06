Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Kherson.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 6, 2022 5:55 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Suspilne television, an explosion near the railway station was reported in Kherson on July 6. A warehouse with plastic products is allegedly on fire, the report reads. Earlier today, Kherson Oblast police said that Russian forces had shelled the villages of Zahradivka and Mala Shestirnia with Grad multiple rocket launchers, killing one person and wounding another.