European Commission recommends annulment of Russian citizens' existing visas in some cases.
September 10, 2022 12:21 am
On Sept. 9, the European Commission published guidelines advising EU member states not to issue long-term visas to Russians and to annul Russians' existing visas "if necessary." Earlier on the same day, the European Council approved suspending an agreement with Russia on facilitating the issuance of visas. As a result, it will be harder for Russian citizens to get EU visas.
