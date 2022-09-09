EU ministers approve providing $5 billion loan to Ukraine.
During a meeting in Prague, EU finance ministers backed a loan aimed at helping the country rebuild schools, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure damaged by Russia's war. The loan is part of a $9 billion package announced on Sep. 5.
