Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 9, 2022

externalEU ministers approve providing $5 billion loan to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 9:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

During a meeting in Prague, EU finance ministers backed a loan aimed at helping the country rebuild schools, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure damaged by Russia's war. The loan is part of a $9 billion package announced on Sep. 5. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok