Estonian official: Ukraine will be able to kick Russians out of Dnipro's right bank in 2 months.

September 5, 2022
Kaupo Rosin, head of Estonia's cyber command, said on Sept. 5 that Ukraine's military is trying to exploit Russia's weaknesses in logistics and management. Rosin also said it may take months or years to liberate the entire Russian-occupied territory. "It seems that the Ukrainians have chosen the best tactics according to their capabilities," Rosin said.  

