Estonian official: Ukraine will be able to kick Russians out of Dnipro's right bank in 2 months.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 5, 2022 12:17 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Kaupo Rosin, head of Estonia's cyber command, said on Sept. 5 that Ukraine's military is trying to exploit Russia's weaknesses in logistics and management. Rosin also said it may take months or years to liberate the entire Russian-occupied territory. "It seems that the Ukrainians have chosen the best tactics according to their capabilities," Rosin said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.