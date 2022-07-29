Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEstonia imposes visa restrictions on Russians, Belarusians

July 28, 2022 3:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Estonian government on July 28 limited the granting of temporary residence permits to Russian and Belarusian citizens and halted the issue of study visas to Russian citizens, Estonian news outlet ERR reported. Russian and Belarusian citizens will also not be allowed to register for short-term work in Estonia even if they have obtained the legal right to stay in another EU country, barring their ability to apply for a longer-term visa in Estonia. 

