externalErdogan urges Ukraine, Russia to return to parameters of March talks in Istanbul.

August 19, 2022 12:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
After a meeting in Lviv with President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Erdogan also said that he was concerned about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. He said a repeat of the 1986 Chornobyl nuclear disaster should be avoided and argued that he was on Ukraine's side. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the plant's territory, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.



