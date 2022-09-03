Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 3, 2022

externalEnergoatom: IAEA experts arrive at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

This item is part of our running news digest

September 1, 2022 2:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear energy operator, the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived at the plant located in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Earlier on Sept. 1, the oblast's governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces were shelling the pre-agreed route of the IAEA mission to the plant.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok