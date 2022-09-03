Energoatom: IAEA experts arrive at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
This item is part of our running news digest
September 1, 2022 2:34 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear energy operator, the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived at the plant located in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Earlier on Sept. 1, the oblast's governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces were shelling the pre-agreed route of the IAEA mission to the plant.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.