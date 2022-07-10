Death toll in Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar rises to 15
This item is part of our running news digest
July 10, 2022 2:02 pm
According to the State Emergency Service, at least five other people were injured as a result of the Russian missile strike on a five-story residential building in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on July 9. Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko earlier reported that at least 34 people were remaining under the rubble of the building as of 9 a.m. on July 10.
