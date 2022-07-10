Sunday, July 10, 2022

externalDeath toll in Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar rises to 15

This item is part of our running news digest

July 10, 2022 2:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the State Emergency Service, at least five other people were injured as a result of the Russian missile strike on a five-story residential building in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on July 9. Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko earlier reported that at least 34 people were remaining under the rubble of the building as of 9 a.m. on July 10.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
