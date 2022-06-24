Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCNN: US has credible information that Russian military executed Ukrainians who attempted to surrender.

April 28, 2022 7:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. has "credible information that a Russian military unit operating in the vicinity of Donetsk executed Ukrainians who were attempting to surrender, rather than take them into custody," Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack said at the UN on April 27. "If true, this would be a violation of a core principle of the laws of war."

