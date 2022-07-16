CNN: Russians have visited Iran a few times in June to examine combat drones
July 16, 2022 6:39 am
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 15 that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs. According to Sullivan, a Russian delegation has visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in June to examine weapons-capable drones.