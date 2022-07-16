Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCNN: Russians have visited Iran a few times in June to examine combat drones

This item is part of our running news digest

July 16, 2022 6:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 15 that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs. According to Sullivan, a Russian delegation has visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in June to examine weapons-capable drones. 

