The bill would make it easier to fire the chief of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and allow people associated with political parties to head the bureau. The legislation has been criticized by Ukrainian anti-corruption watchdogs and G7 countries. The scrapping of the draft law was first announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos party, and later confirmed by a source from the ruling Servant of the People Party.