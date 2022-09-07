Bill undermining NABU's independence removed from parliament's agenda.
September 7, 2022 12:45 am
The bill would make it easier to fire the chief of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and allow people associated with political parties to head the bureau. The legislation has been criticized by Ukrainian anti-corruption watchdogs and G7 countries. The scrapping of the draft law was first announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos party, and later confirmed by a source from the ruling Servant of the People Party.
