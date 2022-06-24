Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalAzov: Russian forces destroyed second underground hospital at Azovstal.

May 11, 2022 3:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Maksym Zhorin, a co-commander of the Azov regiment, told Hromadske media outlet that Russians had destroyed the second underground hospital at Azovstal two days ago, further depriving soldiers of medical care. The same attack also killed 10 people. He added that even those with minor injuries are slowly dying due to poor conditions. According to the government, more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers, including hundreds of wounded, remain at Azovstal, a highly fortified steel plant in Mariupol that is being stormed by Russians.

