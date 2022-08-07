Amnesty International apologizes for 'distress and anger' its report about Ukraine caused
This item is part of our running news digest
August 7, 2022 6:12 pm
In an email to Reuters, the human rights organization said it regrets "the pain caused" by its report accusing Ukraine of endangering citizens, but "fully stands" by its findings. Amnesty International triggered a scandal by publishing a report on Aug. 4 claiming that Ukrainian troops are endangering civilians by deploying weapons in residential areas.