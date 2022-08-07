Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalAmnesty International apologizes for 'distress and anger' its report about Ukraine caused

August 7, 2022 6:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an email to Reuters, the human rights organization said it regrets "the pain caused" by its report accusing Ukraine of endangering citizens, but "fully stands" by its findings. Amnesty International triggered a scandal by publishing a report on Aug. 4 claiming that Ukrainian troops are endangering civilians by deploying weapons in residential areas.

