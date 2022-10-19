Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 out 6 Russian cruise missiles, 10 kamikaze drones on Oct. 19

Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers launched six cruise missiles on Ukraine at 12 p.m. on Oct. 19, four of which were shot down in Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Chernihiv oblasts, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, from "the northern direction, in particular, from the territory of Belarus," Air Force reported. Ten drones were shot down.