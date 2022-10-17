Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Air defense downs 26 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones overnight

October 17, 2022 10:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's air defense shot down 26 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones launched overnight on Oct. 16, according to Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

Ihnat said the exact number of drones sent to attack Kyiv early on Oct. 17 is still being clarified.

According to Ihnat, in total, Ukraine's military has shot down 100 Iranian drones since Russia started using them. It's 75% of the drones that have been fired at Ukraine.

For reference: On Oct. 10, Russia launched 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 11 that Russia had ordered 2,400 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from Iran.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok