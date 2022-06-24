Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

February 4, 2022 3:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet with Putin on Feb. 15. His visit to Moscow will follow a trip to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 14.

