This item is part of our running news digest
February 4, 2022 3:31 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet with Putin on Feb. 15. His visit to Moscow will follow a trip to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 14.
This item is part of our running news digest
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet with Putin on Feb. 15. His visit to Moscow will follow a trip to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 14.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.