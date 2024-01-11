Ukrainians pay tribute to fallen soldier and poet Maksym Kryvtsov (PHOTOS)
Farewell ceremony for fallen Ukrainian soldier and poet Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov on Jan. 11, 2024, in Kyiv. The ceremony was held in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery and went down to Independence Square. Many people came to honor Kryvtsov. (Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)
Despite the freezing temperature hundreds of Ukrainians gathered in central Kyiv on Jan. 11 to pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian serviceman and poet Maksym Kryvtsov.
Going by the callsign "Dali," Kryvtsov was killed in combat at the age of 33, defending Ukraine against Russia's unprovoked aggression. He was a prominent poet and volunteer, whose death shook the nation.
Kryvtsov took part in the EuroMaidan Revolution, a pivotal uprising in 2013-2014 that led to the ousting of pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych. Soon after, following Russia's invasion of Donbas in 2014, he joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a volunteer. Afterward, he worked in the Veteran HUB nonprofit, however, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, he returned to service.
Kryvtsov just recently published a book "Poems from the Gunhole." In one of his latest Facebook posts, he wrote: "I dream to one day gift this book to (Commander-in-Chief Valerii) Zaluzhnyi."
