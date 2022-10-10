Ukrainians announce 'revenge' fundraising for weapons after Russian strikes, raise $485,000 in first hour

This audio is created with AI assistance

Comedian, politician, and volunteer Serhiy Prytula and activist Serhii Sternenko have organized a "revenge" crowdfunding campaign to buy Ukrainian-made RAM ІІ kamikaze drones for the army following Russia's multiple missile strikes on major Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10.

Sternenko said they had already raised over Hr 20 million about an hour after the campaign was launched.

"Ukraine stands and fights back," Prytula said. "Help us defeat Russian terrorists and drive them out of our country!"

PayPal: [email protected]

IBAN: UA173052990000026008046715893