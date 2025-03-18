The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian armed forces, Belgorod Oblast, Russia's Defense Ministry
Edit post

Ukrainian forces attempted to enter Belgorod Oblast, repelled by Russian forces, Russia claims

by Kateryna Hodunova March 18, 2025 10:17 PM 2 min read
The entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on March 18 that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to enter Russia's Belgorod Oblast but were repelled by the Russian military.

The news of an alleged Ukrainian offensive in Belgorod Oblast surfaced in Russian media just ahead of the phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, denied the claims.

Ukraine allegedly launched an offensive on Belgorod Oblast to "discredit Trump's peace initiatives," the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

According to the ministry, Ukraine carried out five assaults toward the settlements of Demidovka and Prilesye.

"All attacks were repulsed by the actions of the state border protection units of the 'North' forces group, artillery fire and the use of FPV (first-person-view) drones. No crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation was allowed," the ministry's statement read.

Ukrainian authorities did not comment on the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts and is regularly used by Russia to launch strikes against Ukrainian territory.

Belgorod Oblast authorities have repeatedly accused Ukraine of launching attacks against the region and Belgorod proper throughout the full-scale war.

Recently, multiple clashes have been reported in the region amid Ukraine's ongoing cross-border incursion focused on neighboring Kursk Oblast.

Who is to gain more from a ceasefire — Russia or Ukraine?
U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 17 that he expects to hold a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal that Moscow has yet to agree to. Russia has declined to immediately accept the 30-day ceasefire proposal, with the
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

1:13 PM

EU approves over $2 billion in economic support for Moldova.

The Reform and Growth Facility, which includes 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in low-interest loans and 385 million euros ($420 million) in grants, will cover the period of 2025-2027 and is part of the EU's long-term Moldova Growth Plan.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.