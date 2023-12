This audio is created with AI assistance

Following Russia's missile attacks across Ukraine on Oct. 10, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said at a special session of the UN General Assembly that "the whole world once again saw the true face of a terrorist state that is killing our people."

The special session was planned for Oct. 10 to begin debating whether to demand Russia reverse course on annexing four of Ukraine's oblasts.