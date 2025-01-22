This audio is created with AI assistance

Join our exclusive KI Insights Monthly Briefing to gain critical perspectives on the highly anticipated Ukrainian elections (whenever they occur). We will analyze key potential players, what to expect from their platforms, and reflect on broader implications for the country's future. Whether you are following Ukrainian politics closely or seeking deeper insights, this session promises to be informative and thought-provoking.

Event Details:

Topic: Ukraine's Next Election: Political Forces to Watch in 2025

Presenter: Jakub Parusinski, Director of KI Insights

Jakub Parusinski, Director of KI Insights Date: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 Time: 16:00 Kyiv time (EET)

16:00 Kyiv time (EET) Format: Online

Online Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

What to Expect: Delve into Ukraine's domestic political trends and discuss in a closed-door setting.

How to Register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the form linked below:

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at [email protected].

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by The Kyiv Independent, provides an in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.

For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.