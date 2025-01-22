Skip to content
Ukraine's Next Election: Political Forces to Watch in 2025

by KI Insights January 22, 2025 8:09 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Join our exclusive KI Insights Monthly Briefing to gain critical perspectives on the highly anticipated Ukrainian elections (whenever they occur). We will analyze key potential players, what to expect from their platforms, and reflect on broader implications for the country's future. Whether you are following Ukrainian politics closely or seeking deeper insights, this session promises to be informative and thought-provoking.

Event Details:

  • Topic: Ukraine's Next Election: Political Forces to Watch in 2025
  • Presenter: Jakub Parusinski, Director of KI Insights
  • Date: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025
  • Time: 16:00 Kyiv time (EET)
  • Format:  Online
  • Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

What to Expect: Delve into Ukraine's domestic political trends and discuss in a closed-door setting.

How to Register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the form linked below:

Register here

Once registered, you will receive the access link via email.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar:

  • For Google Calendar, click here.
  • For Outlook Calendar, click here.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at [email protected].

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by The Kyiv Independent, provides an in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.

For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.

KI Insights
KI Insights
KI Insights is a strategic intelligence unit backed by the Kyiv Independent that provides an analytical subscription package and commercial research services. A subscription includes weekly updates, a comprehensive research library, exclusive events, and custom data requests. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead. Read more
