The Week Ahead: Key Developments Impacting Global Politics & Markets

The global spotlight will be fixed firmly on Washington D.C. next week as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Jan. 20. This is perhaps the most anticipated event of the year, with allies and adversaries bracing for potential shifts in U.S. foreign policy and its impact on global power dynamics.

On the same day, the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will start in Davos, Switzerland, centered around the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.” The forum will run from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24 and focus on adapting economies to anticipated geopolitical shifts and technological advances, including artificial intelligence.

Additionally, European MEPs will gear up for the Jan. 20-23 plenary session at the European Parliament to address the ongoing repression in Belarus and vote on a resolution condemning Russia’s disinformation and historical distortions used to justify its war against Ukraine.

On Jan. 22, the Polish PM, Donald Tusk, will present the priorities of the Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union to the plenary of the European Parliament. The address is expected to focus on European security, emphasizing Polish strategic objectives during its tenure (Ukraine will be looking for indications of Poland’s willingness to help fast-track its negotiation clusters and speeding up EU accession).

On Jan. 22, Ukraine marks Unity Day, commemorating the 1919 unification treaty between the West Ukrainian People’s Republic and Ukrainian People’s Republic (the union lasted until 1921). This will be followed by a series of historical dates, culminating with the 3rd anniversary of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 and the war’s entry into its 2nd decade on Feb. 27.

The week will then be capped off by the Presidential “election” in Belarus on Jan. 26 with Alexander Lukashenko set for another five-year term. Due to the severe political repression in the country, major protests are unlikely.

Other Events and Milestones:

Jan. 21, 17:00-18:00 (EET): An in-person Q&A Session “How Tech Companies Become Global Leaders” with Hanna Shuvalova, Principal at Horizon Capital, will be run by Diia.City. Register here.

An in-person Q&A Session “How Tech Companies Become Global Leaders” with Hanna Shuvalova, Principal at Horizon Capital, will be run by Diia.City. Register here. Jan. 24, 14:00–15:00 (EET): Meeting "Key WEF Takeaways for Businesses." Hosted by the European Business Association and Global Business for Ukraine, focusing on insights from the World Economic Forum in Davos. Register here.

Meeting "Key WEF Takeaways for Businesses." Hosted by the European Business Association and Global Business for Ukraine, focusing on insights from the World Economic Forum in Davos. Register here. Jan. 25, 10:30 (EET): Conference "U-Nation Startup & Innovation" in Odesa. The fifth annual event at Bristol Hotel, Italiiska Street 15, showcasing startups and innovations. Register here.

What’s the Buzz in Davos:

Jan. 21, 16:30-17:30 (EET): Panel “In It to Win It: How Ukrainian DefenceTech is Transforming the War, Ukraine, and the World.” Hosted by Ukraine House Davos, exploring the innovations and resilience of Ukrainian DefenseTech.

Panel “In It to Win It: How Ukrainian DefenceTech is Transforming the War, Ukraine, and the World.” Hosted by Ukraine House Davos, exploring the innovations and resilience of Ukrainian DefenseTech. Jan. 21, 19:30-20:30 (EET): Panel “INVICTUS. Unleashing War-Wounded’s Superpowers.” Hosted by Ukraine House Davos, focusing on empowering war-wounded individuals.

Panel “INVICTUS. Unleashing War-Wounded’s Superpowers.” Hosted by Ukraine House Davos, focusing on empowering war-wounded individuals. Jan. 22, 10:00–11:00 (EET): Gathering "Shaping the Future of GovTech: Launch of the Global GovTech Board and the Power of Global Collaboration." will be held in Ukraine House Davos, Switzerland. Organized by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Gathering "Shaping the Future of GovTech: Launch of the Global GovTech Board and the Power of Global Collaboration." will be held in Ukraine House Davos, Switzerland. Organized by the Ministry of Digital Transformation. Jan. 22, 14:00–15:00 (EET): Panel Discussion "Investing in Ukraine’s Economic Resilience Today and Creating Foundations for Growth, Recovery and Reconstruction." Focusing on Ukraine's recovery and future development.

Panel Discussion "Investing in Ukraine’s Economic Resilience Today and Creating Foundations for Growth, Recovery and Reconstruction." Focusing on Ukraine's recovery and future development. Jan. 22, 17:30–18:30 (EET): Panel "Insurance Programs Accelerating New Investments and Supporting Ukraine’s Economic Recovery." Organized in collaboration with Marsh McLennan.

Panel "Insurance Programs Accelerating New Investments and Supporting Ukraine’s Economic Recovery." Organized in collaboration with Marsh McLennan. Jan. 23, 14:00–15:00 (EET): Panel "Ukraine: A $12 Trillion Critical Mineral Superpower." Co-hosted by BGV GROUP MANAGEMENT, highlighting Ukraine's potential in critical minerals.

Panel "Ukraine: A $12 Trillion Critical Mineral Superpower." Co-hosted by BGV GROUP MANAGEMENT, highlighting Ukraine's potential in critical minerals. Jan. 23, 15:30–16:30 (EET): Panel "Leadership, Competitiveness, Sustainability: Success Stories of Ukraine’s Top Investors and Enterprises." Featuring insights from Ukraine's largest investors.