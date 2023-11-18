Ukrainian government delivers 2,000 drones to front lines

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government has distributed more than 2,000 Ukrainian-produced drones among troops on the hottest parts of the front, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 18.



These include varied fixed wing and copter designs for reconnaissance, dropping bombs and kamikaze missions.



Fedorov said that Ukrainian drones took out 39 tanks, 57 heavy weapons, and 34 armored vehicles in the span of last week.



Ukraine's Army of Drones program, introduced in 2022, was meant to fill Ukraine's need for drones and innovation. As the program matured into 2023, dozens of Ukrainian designs were approved for manufacture by Ukrainian producers, with profits reinvested in production.