Ukraine's Armed Forces: Russians withdraw 700 units of military equipment from Kyiv overnight

Deputy Chief of Staff of Land Forces Oleksandr Gruzevych said during a briefing that Ukraine sees a partial withdrawal of Russian battalion tactical troops from Kyiv, heading towards Ivankiv and Belarus.

He added that measures are underway to liberate settlements on the outskirts of Kyiv but warned that Moscow's forces that still remain around the capital are "quite large." Ukraine's Armed Forces believe that they will focus on taking the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, according to Gruzevych.