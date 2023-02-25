Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine to consider restarting electricity exports if grid stability persists

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2023 11:35 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's electricity supply has stabilized, meaning scheduled cuts may not be required, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on television on Feb. 25.

The country may even consider restarting electricity exports to Europe, which were suspended after Russia had begun attacking Ukraine's power plants and grid with waves of missile and drone strikes in October.

Halushchenko said that the national grid has gone without shortages for over two weeks now. However, Odesa Oblast is still experiencing outages due to significant infrastructure damage.

The minister added that if stable surpluses are observed, the country will consider exporting again. However, restoring electricity supply to regions with damaged networks is a bigger priority.

About half of Ukraine's entire electrical system was damaged by the frequent Russian strikes, leading to frequent emergency repairs, as well as the implementation of rationing and scheduled blackouts.

According to expert estimates, Russia's attacks on infrastructure used up its missile stockpiles much faster than it is able to replenish them by building more.

Ukrainian energy company on Russia’s attacks on infrastructure: ‘No system in the world has faced the same’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.