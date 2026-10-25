Ukraine strikes Russian titanium plant more than 1,400 kilometers from border, monitoring channel claims

Ukrainian forces struck Avisma, one of the world's largest titanium sponge producers, in Berezniki, Perm Krai, on Oct. 25, Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ reported.

Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin said at around 11 a.m. local time that 11 drones had been downed during a Ukrainian attack on the region.

Makhonin added that an "industrial facility" in the northern part of the region had sustained "minor" damage but continued to operate as normal. The governor did not specify which facility had been damaged.

According to Makhonin, five employees of the facility were also injured in the Ukrainian attack.

Exilenova+ said the strike targeted Avisma, located about 170 kilometers (105 miles) from the city of Perm. The plant is part of Russian metallurgical corporation VSMPO-AVISMA.

Located more than 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from the Ukrainian-Russian border, Avisma has been under U.S. sanctions since 2023. The plant manufactures products used in military aircraft, nuclear submarines, armored vehicles, and missile systems.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Ukraine's General Staff said Ukrainian forces also struck Russian military radar stations in Belgorod Oblast overnight on Oct. 25, as well as a Russian command post in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast and a command-and-observation post in occupied Kherson Oblast.

Other targets included concentrations of Russian troops in the occupied parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the General Staff added.

Earlier, Ukrainian monitoring channels reported a fire at the Omsky Kauchuk petrochemical plant in the Russian city of Omsk following a Ukrainian attack.

The overnight attack on Belgorod also damaged a local shopping and entertainment center, monitoring channel Exilenova+ reported.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said one person was killed and 10 others were injured in the attack. Residential buildings and cars were also damaged, he added.