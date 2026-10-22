Ukraine strikes Russian electronic warfare station, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian electronic warfare station in Bryansk Oblast and several military facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts on Oct. 21 and overnight on Oct. 22, Ukraine's General Staff said.

The electronic warfare station was hit near the village of Gulevka in Russia's Bryansk Oblast. According to the General Staff, targeting Russian electronic warfare systems improves Ukraine's ability to effectively deploy drones.

Ukrainian forces also struck a Russian command and observation post near Vyshneve and a drone control point near Lankove, both in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The General Staff said the strike on the drone control point reduces Russia's ability to launch drone attacks against Ukrainian military positions and front-line communities.

A Russian military logistics depot near Zolotarivka in Luhansk Oblast was also hit, according to the statement.

The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

The strikes come amid reports of further Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the city of Lipetsk and a weapons plant in Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast, overnight on Oct. 22, according to monitoring channels.