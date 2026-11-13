Ukraine, Russia launch 'new format' for evacuating civilians from occupied territories, ombudsman says

Kyiv and Moscow have launched a "new format" of cooperation to evacuate civilians from Russian-occupied territories, allowing people from vulnerable groups to return to Ukrainian-controlled territory every week, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Nov. 13.

The statement follows an evacuation of civilians from the town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, during which Russian and Ukrainian forces observed a ceasefire in the area, with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump helping broker the deal. Moscow had previously blocked efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor, while numerous civilians were killed trying to flee the city on their own.

The arrangement provides for weekly evacuations of older people, people with limited mobility and those in need of medical assistance, with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) assisting the process, Lubinets said at a meeting of a parliamentary investigative commission.

According to the ombudsman, 16 Ukrainians were returned on Nov. 12 under the new arrangement.

"We bring people back from all occupied territories, but we receive the most requests from Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. We have also had successful cases of returns from Kherson Oblast," Lubinets said.

Lubinets said the arrangement was reached through talks with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.

Prisoner exchanges remain one of the few areas where Kyiv and Moscow maintain regular cooperation. Lubinets reiterated that seriously wounded and ill prisoners, as well as Ukrainian women — both military personnel and civilians — are among the priorities for exchange.

According to the ombudsman, 486 Ukrainian women remain in Russian captivity.

Ukraine is also seeking to secure the release of those who have spent the longest time in captivity, he said. Recent exchanges have brought home Ukrainians held since 2022 or earlier.

Lubinets recalled that an exchange on Oct. 23 secured the release of two men who had been held in Russian captivity since 2018 and 2020, respectively.

The release of Ukrainian service members convicted by Russian courts remains one of the most difficult challenges. Russian authorities frequently accuse captured Ukrainian soldiers of crimes they did not commit.

Lubinets said 86 Ukrainians convicted by Russian courts were released in the latest prisoner exchange.

Ukraine also continues to seek an "all-for-all" prisoner exchange while negotiating the return of the bodies of those killed, he added.

The fate of thousands of Ukrainians currently in captivity, as well as those living under occupation, remains uncertain. Ukrainian authorities say up to 16,000 Ukrainians are considered missing, while Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian civilians in detention.

In September, 15 Ukrainians were brought home, including a 96-year-old woman from occupied Kherson Oblast.