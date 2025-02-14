Skip to content
Ukraine repatriates 757 bodies of fallen soldiers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2025 2:28 PM 1 min read
International Committee of the Red Cross workers help repatriate fallen Ukarinain soldiers in a picture relased on Feb. 14, 2025 (Telegram/Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine brought back the bodies of 757 soldiers who died fighting against Russia, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War announced on Feb. 14.

The bodies were recovered from the Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia sectors of the front.

The operation to recover the bodies involved several government and military agencies, including the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Interior Ministry, the State Emergency Service, and the Armed Forces.

The headquarters also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

In December 2024, Ukraine repatriated the bodies of 503 fallen soldiers, mostly from Donetsk Oblast.

Last month, Ukraine repatriated the bodies of 757 soldiers from several oblasts.President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 8 that about 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed during the full-scale invasion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.