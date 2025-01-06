Skip to content
Ukraine has received less than half of US assistance allocated during full-scale war, Zelensky says

by Martin Fornusek January 6, 2025 10:31 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to media during an EU Summit in the Justus Lipsius building, the EU Council headquarter on Oct. 17, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has not received even half of the $177 billion the U.S. allocated to support Kyiv throughout the full-scale war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with U.S. podcaster Lex Fridman released on Jan. 5.

Zelensky implied that this development may have been linked to corruption or lobbying on the side of U.S. companies. Ukraine's head of state said this in response to Fridman's question about corruption concerns in Ukraine.

The U.S. has become Ukraine's top supporter, providing the largest amount of military assistance to resist Russian aggression. Voices critical of Washington's support have often cited corruption risks and dangers of the illicit arms trade, though U.S. watchdogs have closely monitored the assistance.

While acknowledging corruption in Ukraine, Zelensky said that his country works hard to combat it through the "most complex" anti-corruption system in Europe. He also said that what would be called "corruption" in Ukraine might be called "lobbyism" elsewhere.

"If we had $177 billion and if we get the half, where is the second half? If you find the second half, you will find corruption," Zelensky commented in the wide-ranging three-hour interview.

Zelensky provided an example of him allegedly appealing to Washington to bring in U.S. arms using Ukraine's own fleet of cargo planes not to pay for the transport.

"No. I didn't get this opportunity. My jets stayed put, and the U.S. jets, cargo jets moved these weapons. But everywhere you have to spend money," Zelensky added, saying that Ukraine could have spent this money to buy more arms instead of paying for expensive transport to U.S. companies.

"Is this corruption or not? Or lobbyism?" the president asked, saying that he has been reluctant to talk about such causes so as not to cause a scandal that could lead to the halt of aid.

The president stressed that Ukraine does not profit from the war and that such claims stem from Russian propaganda, adding that Ukrainian authorities strictly punish anybody who attempts to profit from foreign assistance.

Ukraine has made strides to combat corruption since the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014, but civil society groups and activists have raised the alarm about the anti-graft efforts slowing down during the full-scale war.

Zelensky offered to buy weapons from incoming Trump administration with frozen Russian assets
President Volodymyr Zelensky previously offered U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for Ukraine to buy American weapons at the expense of $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, Zelensky revealed in an interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman published on Jan. 5.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Martin Fornusek
7:53 AM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to announce resignation in coming days, media reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on or before Jan. 8, Canada's Globe and Mail reported on Jan. 5, citing three unnamed sources. It remains unclear if Trudeau will remain as prime minister on an interim basis as a new Liberal Party leader is selected, or whether he will step down immediately.
