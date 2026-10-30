Ukraine destroys Iskander-M missile launcher in Russia's Kursk Oblast, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck an Iskander-M missile launcher in Russia's Kursk Oblast, along with several ammunition depots and repair facilities in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories between Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, the General Staff said.

Ukraine struck the missile launcher near the town of Fatezh, at a site used to reload ballistic missiles, the General Staff said.

The Iskander-M is a short-range ballistic missile system that Russia uses to attack Ukrainian cities. During its overnight attack on Oct. 30, Russia launched ballistic missiles from Voronezh, Kursk, and Bryansk oblasts as part of a combined assault that mainly targeted Kyiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, Ukraine's Air Force said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 5 that Ukrainian forces would prioritize strikes on Russian missile launchers as Moscow steps up its use of ballistic missiles. Zelensky also said international deliveries of air-defense interceptors to Ukraine had fallen threefold from 2025 levels.

Ukraine's military also reported strikes on Russian ammunition depots in the occupied parts of Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts.

Ukrainian forces hit several other Russian military targets in occupied Luhansk Oblast, including a logistics depot near Bilovodsk, a repair unit near Rubizhne, and a repair and recovery base near Pysarivka, the General Staff said on Oct. 30.

The General Staff did not specify which weapons were used in the strikes.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the extent of the damage.

Zelensky said on Oct. 29 that Ukraine had carried out two missile strikes, destroying an Iskander-M missile launcher and two Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber jets.

On Oct. 29, Ukraine's Navy also struck two Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber jets at the Marinovka military airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast using domestically produced Neptune missiles, the Navy reported.