Court jails Russian actor in absentia, confiscates his Odesa apartment

by Boldizsar Gyori November 20, 2024 9:21 PM 1 min read
Russian actor Vladimir Mashkov (Wikimedia). 
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian court has sentenced Russian actor Vladimir Mashkov to 10 years in prison in absentia and ordered the confiscation of his apartment in Odesa, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on its Telegram channel on Nov. 20.

Mashkov, who was convicted for war propaganda and for encouraging the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, owned a 147 square meter apartment on the seacoast in Odesa.

He has performed in various Russian pro-war events and is a vocal supporter of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He was also a co-chairman of Putin's election headquarters during Russia's 2024 presidential election.

“As head of a leading theater, he used theatrical and media resources to propagate the Kremlin's ideology to a large audience,” Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office wrote on Telegram.

Mashkov, who currently resides in Russia, did not appear at the court.

Opinion: How Russian propaganda reached Venice’s red carpet
A film about Russian soldiers taking part in the war against Ukraine was recently presented at the Venice Film Festival. The film portrays ordinary people who care about their families, joke, and have doubts, fears, and dreams. Some fight to avenge a fallen comrade, some just to make money, while
The Kyiv IndependentOleksandra Matviichuk
Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar is a former Reuters correspondent for Hungary, currently based in Kharkiv, reporting for the Kyiv Independent and various other outlets. He holds degrees in political science, philosophy, and development policy.
