Court jails Russian actor in absentia, confiscates his Odesa apartment

A Ukrainian court has sentenced Russian actor Vladimir Mashkov to 10 years in prison in absentia and ordered the confiscation of his apartment in Odesa, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on its Telegram channel on Nov. 20.

Mashkov, who was convicted for war propaganda and for encouraging the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, owned a 147 square meter apartment on the seacoast in Odesa.

He has performed in various Russian pro-war events and is a vocal supporter of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He was also a co-chairman of Putin's election headquarters during Russia's 2024 presidential election.

“As head of a leading theater, he used theatrical and media resources to propagate the Kremlin's ideology to a large audience,” Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office wrote on Telegram.

Mashkov, who currently resides in Russia, did not appear at the court.