Ukraine captures first Indonesian prisoner of war as Russia steps up foreign recruitment

Ukraine has captured its first Indonesian prisoner of war, a 49-year-old man who was allegedly tricked into joining the Russian military and sent to fight in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's government-run I Want to Live project reported on Nov. 10.

The man, identified as Sukamto Ayok from the city of Blitar on Indonesia's Java island, was promised civilian construction work in Russia by a former classmate in May 2026, according to the project.

Ayok arrived in Moscow on July 22, where he signed what he believed was a one-year construction contract. In reality, he had signed an agreement with the Russian Defense Ministry and was assigned to Russia's 39th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, the project said.

He reportedly discovered he had been enlisted in the military on July 30, while being transported to Russian-occupied Donetsk. Ayok and another Indonesian national attempted to escape but were detained, after which Russian personnel allegedly forcibly tattooed an identification number on his chest.

According to the project, Ayok received no military training before being sent to participate in an assault in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. His unit came under a Ukrainian drone attack, after which he wandered for several days before reaching Ukrainian positions and being taken prisoner.

In October, Ukrainian officials met with Indonesia's ambassador to Ukraine, Arief Basalamah, and expressed their willingness to allow a consular visit to Ayok, the project said.

The account could not be independently verified.

The reported capture comes amid growing concerns in Indonesia over the recruitment of its citizens into Russia's armed forces.

The I Want to Live project said Russia had recruited at least 292 Indonesian nationals into its military. Of those, 283 were recruited in the first nine months of 2026, compared with fewer than 10 in the preceding three years, according to the Guardian.

Earlier in November, Jakarta urged Moscow to prevent Indonesians from being recruited into its military following the reported death of an Indonesian national fighting for Russia.

Indonesian police also reported uncovering a suspected human trafficking network that advertised well-paid civilian jobs in Russia through social media and messaging apps, only for some recruits to be directed into military service after arriving.

Russia has recruited foreign nationals to replenish its forces in Ukraine while seeking to avoid mass mobilization at home. Recruitment efforts extend across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, including India, Nepal, Kenya, and Cuba, with some recruits lured by false promises of civilian employment.

Ukraine's I Want to Live project, established in September 2022, helps Russian soldiers and foreign nationals serving in Russia's military surrender to Ukrainian forces.