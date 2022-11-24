Ukraine's Armed Forces urge Belarusians to prevent their country’s involvement in Russia’s war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's General Staff published an urgent appeal to Belarusian citizens on Nov. 24, saying that Russian special services are preparing provocations on the territory of Belarus, targeting its critical infrastructure, particularly the nuclear power plant in Astravets in western Belarus, just across the border from Vilnius. According to the Ukrainian military, Russia is trying to involve Belarus in its war with Ukraine “by any means,” but Belarusians’ “safety and future are in their own hands.”

Ukraine’s Armed Forces asked Belarus residents to demand from their leadership compliance with Article 18 of their country’s Constitution, according to which Belarus excludes military aggression from the territory of its state against other countries.

General Staff also urged Belarusians to monitor suspicious actions near critical infrastructure facilities, report this to law enforcement officers, and inform the international community by all available means if there is no reaction from authorities.

“Ukraine does not consider your country, especially your people, as an enemy... We are not going to carry out any aggressive actions on the Belarus territory. This is the official position of Ukraine. Today, a lot depends on each person, we hope for your vigilance and understanding of the situation..,” the video address says.

Belarus’ Border Guard accused Ukraine of "military provocation" on the border on Nov. 20, which Kyiv didn’t comment on.

Since Feb. 24, Belarus has participated in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine by allowing Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine and by supplying weapons to Russia. There is also speculation that Belarusian troops may invade Ukraine to help Russia.