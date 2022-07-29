UK intelligence: Russian-controlled private military Wagner Group given duties similar to regular army units on front lines in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Defense Ministry says this is a “significant change” from previous employment of the elite Wagner Group since 2015 when it “typically undertook missions distinct from overt, large-scale regular Russian military activity.” According to the ministry, the Wagner Group’s role has probably changed because of Russia's “major shortage of combat infantry.” However, the Wagner Group’s forces are “highly unlikely to be sufficient to make a significant difference in the trajectory of the war,” the ministry said.