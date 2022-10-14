UK intelligence: Russia makes progress in central Donbas, but 'very slowly'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the last three days, Russian troops "have made tactical advances" towards the center of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast – they advanced into the villages of Opytine and Ivanhrad to the south of the town, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 14.

Russia is making progress in central Donbas, especially due to successful operations of Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group, but it's happening "very slowly," reads the report.

Russia's "overall operational design is undermined by the Ukrainian pressure against its northern and southern flanks, and by severe shortages of munitions and manpower," according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.