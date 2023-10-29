UK Defense Ministry: Russian universities instructed not to talk about negative trends in country

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's government is continuing efforts to suppress information by telling universities not to discuss problems within the country, according to the latest update from the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Russia's Education Ministry reportedly told universities not to openly discuss "negative political, economic and social trends" in Russia in the course of their academic activities.

British intelligence believes this is an attempt to suppress criticism of the invasion of Ukraine ahead of incumbent Vladimir Putin's expected re-election bid in March 2024.

The intelligence update said this is likely to continue making the Russian policy sphere into even more of a Kremlin-expedient echo chamber.

Ukrainian and foreign military experts have told the Kyiv Independent that political interests are the driving force behind military decisions in Ukraine, much more than sound strategic considerations.